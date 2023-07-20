Austin weather: 5th day in a row with record heat

Today marks yet another day of hot weather in Austin.

It's the 5th day in a row of record heat, the 11th day in a row with highs at or above 105 degrees, the 13th day in a row in the triple digits and the 29th day this year in the 100s.

A heat advisory is still in effect, and it will stay that way until tonight at 8 PM. Make sure to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor areas for long periods of time, especially during the afternoon.

There will be a slight chance of rain this weekend, but temperatures aren't expected to lower by much.

