Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: 5th day in a row with record heat

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Heat advisories and warnings continue

It's going to be another triple digit temperature day and that's not going to change anytime soon. Zack Shields has all the details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Today marks yet another day of hot weather in Austin

It's the 5th day in a row of record heat, the 11th day in a row with highs at or above 105 degrees, the 13th day in a row in the triple digits and the 29th day this year in the 100s.

A heat advisory is still in effect, and it will stay that way until tonight at 8 PM. Make sure to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor areas for long periods of time, especially during the afternoon.

There will be a slight chance of rain this weekend, but temperatures aren't expected to lower by much.

Image 1 of 2

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.