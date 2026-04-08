Austin weather: Active stormy pattern for next 2 weeks

The Brief Active weather pattern ahead for Central Texas Impacts will be felt Thursday through next week



An active weather pattern is setting up for at least the next 2 weeks.

Timeline:

We are tracking Pacific lows that will catch a ride on the Pacific tropical flow and will come to town.

Low #1 will impact us Thursday through Friday.

Low #2 arrives this weekend especially on Sunday.

Low #3 impacts the area next week.

By the numbers:

If you add up all the daily rain for the next week much of the area will get 1 to 3" of rain.

Why you should care:

The second Pacific low will bring more energy and moisture to set off severe storms mainly in West Texas on Saturday and the severe risk will get closer to Central Texas late on Sunday.

There are signs it will continue to act like the stormy season all the way through next week at least as the southern branch of the storm track takes aim on Texas.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.