Austin weather: Another round of storms likely Friday; some may be severe

The stormy streak continues today with rain and storms becoming more numerous as the day goes along.

The storms will move in sooner so highs will stay in the 80s.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms today. They will be isolated and they won't stay severe very long.

The main threats will be wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, small hail and lots of lightning.

Stay weather aware! Will the rain chances linger into the weekend? We will have the very latest on the storm threat and weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.