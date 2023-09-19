Austin weather: Another warming trend as summer comes to an end

It felt good Tuesday morning but temperatures will heat up into the mid 90s again.

A warm front pushed through last night so this will open the door for the Gulf moisture to move in and make it feel even warmer.

The storm threat will remain well to our north along the warm front.

The heat dome will get stronger over time again forcing highs close to 100 degrees as we near the start of Fall.

We will try to find more heat relief and rain the extended forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

