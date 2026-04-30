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Austin weather: Hit-and-miss showers, storms possible

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Published  April 30, 2026 11:07am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 7 Austin
Austin weather: More rain on the way

Austin weather: More rain on the way

The door remains open for more rain and storms in the next 36 hours. Zack Shields has more.

The Brief

    • Hit-and-miss showers, storms possible today; highest rain chances over Hill Country
    • Rain totals, rain chances trending higher for Friday
    • Level 2 flooding risk for Friday

AUSTIN, Texas - The door remains open for more rain and storms in the next 36 hours.

Timeline:

Today, hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible with the highest rain chances over the Hill Country. 

Since we are behind a cold front, the atmosphere is more stable, so the severe risk remains low today and tomorrow. 

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Rain totals and rain chances are trending higher for Friday. 

With the Western low taking a direct hit on Texas, we will get multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms all day Friday.

What threats could we see?

We are under a level 2 flooding risk for Friday with a moderate risk of street flooding and low to moderate risk of flash flooding.

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By the numbers:

Confidence is high for 1 to 3" of rain for the entire area. 

All the computer weather models showing inches of rain for Central Texas with the totals slightly higher to the east and south of Austin.

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What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. 

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

The Source: Information from FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields

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