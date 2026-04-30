Austin weather: Hit-and-miss showers, storms possible

The Brief Hit-and-miss showers, storms possible today; highest rain chances over Hill Country Rain totals, rain chances trending higher for Friday Level 2 flooding risk for Friday



The door remains open for more rain and storms in the next 36 hours.

Timeline:

Today, hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible with the highest rain chances over the Hill Country.

Since we are behind a cold front, the atmosphere is more stable, so the severe risk remains low today and tomorrow.

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Rain totals and rain chances are trending higher for Friday.

With the Western low taking a direct hit on Texas, we will get multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms all day Friday.

What threats could we see?

We are under a level 2 flooding risk for Friday with a moderate risk of street flooding and low to moderate risk of flash flooding.

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By the numbers:

Confidence is high for 1 to 3" of rain for the entire area.

All the computer weather models showing inches of rain for Central Texas with the totals slightly higher to the east and south of Austin.

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What you can do:

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