Austin weather: Hit-and-miss showers, storms possible
AUSTIN, Texas - The door remains open for more rain and storms in the next 36 hours.
Timeline:
Today, hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible with the highest rain chances over the Hill Country.
Since we are behind a cold front, the atmosphere is more stable, so the severe risk remains low today and tomorrow.
Rain totals and rain chances are trending higher for Friday.
With the Western low taking a direct hit on Texas, we will get multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms all day Friday.
What threats could we see?
We are under a level 2 flooding risk for Friday with a moderate risk of street flooding and low to moderate risk of flash flooding.
By the numbers:
Confidence is high for 1 to 3" of rain for the entire area.
All the computer weather models showing inches of rain for Central Texas with the totals slightly higher to the east and south of Austin.
What you can do:
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The Source: Information from FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields