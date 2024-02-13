Austin weather: Beautiful afternoon with rain chances later this week

Another sunny and gorgeous day ahead, but heads up it's going to be cold early on.

At least the winds won't be as strong and highs will be closing in on seasonal levels with mid to upper 60s.

We're tracking 2 Pacific lows that will bring back the clouds and rain chances.

