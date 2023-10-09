Austin weather: Beautiful start to the workweek, rain possible Tuesday

The gorgeous fall weather we enjoyed over the weekend continues today.

How does this sound? Tons of sun, cool morning, low humidity and warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Warmer and more humid times are ahead this week.

We are tracking 3 areas of disturbed weather in the tropics – one in the Gulf and two in the Pacific.

The leftover moisture and energy from them will help enhance the clouds tonight and tomorrow and then turn on the light rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

We are also tracking another cold front for later this week.

