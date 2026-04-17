Austin weather: Big weekend changes as cold front set to arrive

The Brief Big weekend weather changes ahead Cold front will arrive between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday Severe risk will be very low



Warm temperatures today before a late-season cold front with a bite coming to town.

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Timeline:

The front will arrive between 7 and 9am Saturday.

Not much rain when the front charges in but it will turn cooler and windy.

Temperatures will start in the 70s and by the end of the day we are in the 50s and feeling cooler than that with the wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

A Western low will glide over the chilly air mass and provide enough lift in the atmosphere to increase the coverage of rain from mid-Saturday afternoon to sunrise on Sunday.

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Why you should care:

Rain totals won't be as much as last weekend and will stay around a third to three quarters of an inch.

The severe weather risk will remain very low since most of the storms will happen after the front pushes through.

Get ready for a temperature whiplash with highs and lows staying below average through early next week.

This active weather pattern is here to stay it looks like for the rest of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center is keeping the area wetter than average as storm systems arrive every two or three days.

What you can do:

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Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.