Austin weather: A breezy and sunny Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - After a very active week, things are finally calming down just in time for the weekend.
This afternoon we will warm up into the mid-70s under sunny skies.
It will be a picture-perfect day, but there is one exception. It will be super windy, with gusts coming from the northeast at about 30-35 mph.
Tomorrow morning lows will be around 50, and thanks to a warm front in the afternoon, temperatures will be near 90 for our Sunday.
A little bit of cloud cover returns Monday.
Make sure you get outside and soak up the sunshine while it lasts.
