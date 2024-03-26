Austin weather: Chilly and sunny Tuesday

It's going to be a beautiful spring day but it's going to feel more like winter.

30s and 40s this morning will give way to 60s for highs with a full day of sunshine.

Plus we will get a break from the strong winds.

Enjoy because the next Western Low is coming into view tomorrow bringing back the clouds and scattered showers and storms.

