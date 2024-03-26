Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Chilly and sunny Tuesday

By
Published  March 26, 2024 9:18am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Cooler Tuesday

A cold front overnight has brought cooler temperatures, but Central Texas will be in a warming trend for the rest of the week. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be a beautiful spring day but it's going to feel more like winter. 

30s and 40s this morning will give way to 60s for highs with a full day of sunshine. 

Plus we will get a break from the strong winds. 

Enjoy because the next Western Low is coming into view tomorrow bringing back the clouds and scattered showers and storms. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.