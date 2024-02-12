Austin weather: Chilly and windy with chance of rain later this week

Winds of change and the rain is gone for now.

In the wake of the latest storm system, skies are clearing and it's getting chilly and windy.

Winds of 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely.

At least the sun will be out in force all day, but don't let it fool you because you will need a jacket with highs only climbing to 60.

Tonight, with the winds calming down, it will be even colder tomorrow morning with lows flirting with freezing territory.

We will talk about how long this jacket weather will last and track the next rain generator coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.