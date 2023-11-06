Austin weather: Cloudy, warm start to the week; then rainy and cooler

Cloudy, warm, humid and breezy start to the week with highs still making it into the low 80s.

The Gulf breeze will keep the Fall-like air away from the area through the middle of the week and challenging record highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are tracking two Western Lows. The first one will bring in the moisture or fuel for rain and the other one will be the rain generator.

It could be a rainy and cooler finish to the week.

