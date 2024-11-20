Austin weather: Cold front arrives, colder temperatures expected

For the first time in two weeks, we will have highs that are cooler than average.

The latest front Tuesday night ushered in drier and cooler air keeping highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday.

With the winds relaxing on Wednesday night and clear and dry conditions in place, it will be even colder Thursday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Keep the jacket handy for the next few mornings.

The great weather will last through the weekend with no sign of rain, at least through next Tuesday.

