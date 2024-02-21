Austin weather: Cold front arrives late Thursday

The clouds are back and the chill is gone for now.

The weather will turn warm, sunny and breezy by the afternoon.

The warm wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will help force highs near 80 today.

Spring in February continues, but we are tracking another cold front which will arrive late Thursday.

We will see if we will end the dry spell and get some rain and how much cooler it will get coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

