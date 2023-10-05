Austin weather: Cold front brings widespread rain to Central Texas

A cold front is moving through the Austin area Thursday morning.

Rain and storms are likely from now until about 8 a.m.

Most of the storms are staying below severe limits. There are no watches or warnings right now, but every once in a while, we might see some pea size hail.

The main threat will be with wet roads that could lead to ponding. We haven't had to drive through rain during the morning commute for a very long time, so please be careful.

In addition to widespread, beneficial rain, the cold front is also bringing the coolest air we've seen in 5 and half months.

