Austin weather: Cold front Monday night

It's been a showery start to the day and week, but it won't last too long.

The weather will turn sunny, drier and breezy later today with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

Rain totals will be around a quarter to three quarters of an inch and then the winds will gust to 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon.

Then, here comes a cold front for tonight, bringing back the winter-like feeling.

