Austin weather: Cold front to bring rain Friday afternoon

A cloudy, rainy and cool December day is on the weather menu today.

We're tracking a slow-moving front that will increase the rain by the afternoon, but in the morning expect foggy and drizzly conditions.

Most of the showers will hold off until late afternoon and into the evening.

Rain totals will stay below a third of an inch.

After the front pushes through, the weather will clear quickly tonight and turn cooler, drier and breezy for the start of the weekend.

