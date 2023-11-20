Austin weather: Cold fronts to bring cooler temps in time for Thanksgiving

A cloudy, dreary, foggy and cool start to your Friday.

The fog will burn off by mid-morning and then here comes the sun by afternoon.

Highs will be near 80 before a dry and breezy front arrives by the end of the day.

Tonight the weather will be turning cloudy, cool and breezy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We're tracking two cold fronts and a powerful Pacific low. See how this trio impacts our extended Thanksgiving forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin and News at Noon.

