Austin weather: Cooler temperatures, rain return later this week

Spring in November continues today with the warm spell rolling on with more sunshine, highs warming to the mid 80s, higher humidity and gusty winds.

All eyes on the next cold front and Pacific Low.

They will meet in Texas turning on the rain and bringing back the winter preview late in the week.

We're talking timing, rain chances, future rain totals and tumbling temps coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

