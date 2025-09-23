Austin weather: Could we see record breaking highs today?

The Brief First full day of Fall is going to feel more like middle of Summer Highs near 100 with feel like temps ranging from 100 to 105



The first full day of Fall will feature plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity.

The backstory:

Feeling more like the middle of Summer again with highs near 100 and feels like temps ranging from 100 to 105 all afternoon long.

It's going to be so hot today we will be on record watch but at least we will have a breeze to provide minor heat relief in the shade.

We still have the first Autumn front coming to our rescue tomorrow to help turn on the rain and then usher in heat and humidity relief for the rest of the week.

What you can do:

