Austin weather: Dry Monday, but rain returns later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - We get a break from the rain and storms today, but we will start the day with patchy fog.
Then the sunshine makes a comeback with a huge warm-up.
Highs will be flirting with 90 with high humidity making it feel even warmer.
We're tracking the next Western Low bringing back the rain and storms later this week.
A tranquil finish to April will turn into an active weather pattern for the start of May.
