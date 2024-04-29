Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Dry Monday, but rain returns later this week

By
Published  April 29, 2024 10:11am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Rainy week ahead

No need for the umbrella today, but we're in for a rainy week. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - We get a break from the rain and storms today, but we will start the day with patchy fog.

Then the sunshine makes a comeback with a huge warm-up. 

Highs will be flirting with 90 with high humidity making it feel even warmer.

We're tracking the next Western Low bringing back the rain and storms later this week.

A tranquil finish to April will turn into an active weather pattern for the start of May.

