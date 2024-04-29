Austin weather: Dry Monday, but rain returns later this week

We get a break from the rain and storms today, but we will start the day with patchy fog.

Then the sunshine makes a comeback with a huge warm-up.

Highs will be flirting with 90 with high humidity making it feel even warmer.

We're tracking the next Western Low bringing back the rain and storms later this week.

A tranquil finish to April will turn into an active weather pattern for the start of May.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.