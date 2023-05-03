Austin weather: Dry Wednesday; risk of severe storms Thursday and Friday

We have a brighter future today. Get ready for more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs close to seasonal levels in the mid 80s.

It will also be more humid in the coming days with the breeze coming off of the Gulf.

All the storms will stay in West Texas today.

Late on Thursday the dryline (storm generator) will push closer to us increasing the rain and severe storm chances.

This could be in the trend in the next week as a series of Pacific lows head for Texas.

We will talk rain chances, future rain totals and rain timing coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

