Austin weather: Eduoard still impacting Texas

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The Brief Central Texas trending wetter over next 24 to 36 hours due to Eduoard We will also see an end to our triple-digit heat streak Some of the tropical downpours could deliver a half to one inch of rain



While Eduoard is no longer a tropical depression or storm, it's still impacting Texas in a big way.

One of those ways is Central Texas trending wetter over the next 24 to 36 hours and bringing an end to our triple-digit heat streak.

Big picture view:

The flooding risk remains very high in East Texas between Houston and Dallas. The remnants of Edouard will make a U-turn as the blocking high pushes it to the south.

By the time the remnant low reaches Central Texas, it will be much weaker and will have less moisture with it.

We will NOT be getting inches or feet of rain like our friends in East Texas.

Timeline:

Eduoard making that U-turn will increase the rain chances and rain coverage later today (Sept. 3) and Friday (Sept. 4).

Spotty storms are possible today between 3 and 6 p.m. and then a line of storms could possibly slide in from North Texas between 6 and 9 p.m.

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On Friday we won't have to wait until the afternoon for rain because the remnant low will be right on top of us increasing the rain potential between sunrise and noon on Friday.

By the numbers:

Most of the computer weather models are increasing the rain totals. Some of the tropical downpours could deliver a half to one inch of rain.

This will only put the area under a marginal risk of flooding.

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Weather forecast for Sept. 3, 2026

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