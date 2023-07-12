Austin weather: Excessive Heat Warning issued as temperatures rise

It's going to be even hotter today! Much of Central Texas has been placed under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Thursday.

After the morning clouds break up it will be very sunny, hot and dry for the rest of the day.

This will be the 21st triple digit day with heat indices approaching 110° to 115° for several hours. Take this extreme heat seriously and avoid heat related illness by avoiding being outside between 2 and 6 p.m. and staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks.

The heat dome is on the move but will it move far enough away to give us heat relief and hopes for rain again?

