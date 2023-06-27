Austin weather: Extreme heat here to stay through the weekend

Here we go again! Get ready for a very toasty Tuesday.

Highs will soar into the 100s and reach the danger zone for your body if you don't take care of it.

Much of Central Texas will be under a HEAT ADVISORY or HEAT WARNING til 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It will be so hot today we will be flirting with record territory. At least we have a nice breeze and the humidity will be lower.

The extreme heat is here to stay through the weekend.

However the dome of high pressure is showing signs of weakening and moving east which could open the door for minor heat relief and rain chances again.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

