Austin weather: Feels like temperatures as high as 120 degrees Monday

It's a new day and week and it's not going to feel good outside.

All of Central Texas is under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING through Tuesday.

Dangerous heat and humidity are on the weather menu today. Avoid being outside between 2 and 6 p.m. with heat indices approaching 115 to 120.

Austin Travis County EMS has some tips to stay safe in the heat:

Pre-hydrate before heading outside

Wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30

Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothing

Hydrate throughout the day

Take frequent breaks in the shade or AC

Avoid alcohol or caffeinated beverages

There is a slight chance of strong to severe storms bubbling up in the Hill Country this evening.

Will the heat dome move out any time soon? Find out coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

