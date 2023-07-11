Austin weather: Feels-like temperatures could top 110° Tuesday

The July heatwave rolls on today.

The heat will be brutal again with feels like temperatures reaching 108° to 113° for several hours this afternoon.

With high pressure locked in, expect to see lots of sun and the dry spell continuing.

Much of Central Texas is under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. The heat alerts are expanding across Texas. Take this extreme heat seriously because your body needs help to stay cool if staying outside for a long period of time.

We will try to find heat relief and rain in the forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

