Austin weather: Feels-like temps over 100 degrees

Nice early on but we will pay for it later today with plenty of heat.

Afternoon highs flirting with 100 but if you factor in some of the moisture it will feel more like 100 to 103.

The moisture will slowly return with the Gulf breeze kicking in again so the steamy heat makes a comeback this weekend.

The increased moisture could lead to a better chance of rain next week.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.