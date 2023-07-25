Austin weather: Fewer heat advisories, but triple-digit streak continues

The hot and dry streak rolls on today but there are some silver linings: most of Central Texas is no longer under a heat alert, the humidity will lower and we will stay just below record levels.

The triple-digit streak will continue with tons of hazy sunshine.

The next plume of thick Saharan Dust will arrive today and stay with us for the rest of the week along with the heat.

We will try to find rain chances and heat relief in the 7-day forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

