Austin weather: Flood Watch in effect through Thursday

The Brief Flood Watch in effect for parts of Central Texas through Thursday evening Potential for life-threatening flooding somewhere in watch area Some areas just outside our coverage area are under a Flash Flood Warning or a Flood Warning currently



More waves of downpours and storms are likely over the next 48 hours.

All ingredients are in place with abundant tropical moisture, conveyor belt of low pressure systems and outflow boundaries.

Big picture view:

A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, southern Edwards Plateau, and Rio Grande Plains from now through Thursday evening.

There is a potential for life-threatening flooding somewhere in the watch area, says the National Weather Service.

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The rain will slowly taper off late in the day, but we are not done with not only the rain chances but also the flooding risk. Pay close attention to the weather tonight and Wednesday morning.

The ground is wet and if the computer weather models are correct, and we get slow-moving storms rolling through producing high rain rates, we will have flooding in low-lying areas.

The prime spot for flooding will be west of Austin in the Hill Country. The Weather Prediction Center has areas in the Hill Country under a moderate risk of flooding. This setup is not set in stone because it will be difficult for sure to pinpoint where these rain blobs will occur.

Some areas just outside our coverage area are under a Flash Flood Warning or a Flood Warning currently.

Parts of Frio, Medina, Uvalde and Zavala counties are under a Flash Flood Warning after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area. About two to seven inches have already fallen with up to one inch more still possible.

As the low pressure system exits, we will have a chance to dry out this weekend. This is when it will make it Summer mode. Enjoy the rain and cooler weather while we have it.

By the numbers:

Storm totals of 2 to 6 inches are possible over the Flood Watch area.

Isolated totals of 10 to 15 inches of rain are possible over parts of the Rio Grande Plains, southern Edwards Plateau, and western Hill Country, says the NWS.

Rain chances remain high through Thursday. Most of the rain will occur in the morning hours.

Another 1 to 2 inches are possible with higher totals of 2 to 4 inches in the Hill Country.

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What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.