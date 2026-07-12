Austin weather: Central Texas faces localized flooding risks, 'blood rain' from Saharan dust

The Brief Flash flood risks escalate Monday and Tuesday as a potent storm system brings widespread heavy downpours, overnight rain, and 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. A rough Tuesday morning commute is expected across Central Texas, with forecasters warning drivers to prepare for slick roads and low visibility. Saharan dust arriving Monday will drop air quality and could trigger "blood rain"—leaving a brownish-red residue on cars—but will keep temperatures below normal.



After a scorching start to July that brought the region’s first triple-digit temperatures of the year, Central Texas is bracing for a shifting weather pattern packed with heavy rainfall, localized flooding risks, and an incoming plume of Saharan dust.

The multi-day wet stretch follows a brief reprieve on Saturday, which marked the area's first below-average temperature day of the month and brought much-needed moisture to parched lawns, including nearly an inch and a half of rain at Camp Mabry.

While Sunday’s storm coverage is expected to remain widely scattered, a much more potent system will take hold early in the workweek, significantly elevating the risk of flash flooding.

Flash Flood Risks Escalate Monday and Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms are expected to bubble up Sunday afternoon during peak daytime heating, bringing potential heavy downpours and a low-end risk for localized flooding. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower 90s, a welcome break from recent triple-digit heat, though high humidity will keep conditions feeling exceptionally muggy.

The weather threat intensifies rapidly on Monday.

Timeline:

Monday: The National Weather Service has upgraded the region to a Level 2 "slight risk" for localized flooding. Widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, carrying the threat of intense downpours.

Monday Night into Tuesday: Unlike typical summer patterns where storms lose energy after sunset, rain is expected to linger through the overnight hours.

Tuesday Morning: Forecasters predict a "very busy" Tuesday morning commute, urging drivers to prepare for widespread rain, slick roads, and low visibility.

Rainfall accumulation totals through mid-week are generally expected to land between 1 and 3 inches, though isolated spots could see significantly higher amounts.

Saharan Dust and the Threat of 'Blood Rain'

Compounding the active weather is a massive plume of Saharan dust tracking across the Gulf of Mexico. The dust is expected to arrive Monday, lingering over Central Texas through the weekend.

The combination of atmospheric dust and heavy downpours could trigger a rare phenomenon known as "blood rain." This happens when falling raindrops bind to the suspended dust particles, leaving behind a noticeable brownish-red residue on vehicles and outdoor surfaces as the water evaporates.

While the Saharan dust will likely treat residents to vibrant, hazy sunrises and sunsets, it carries mixed blessings. The dust is known to suppress tropical storm activity in the Gulf, but it also triggers allergy flare-ups and reduces local air quality.

Cooler Outlook

The extended cloud cover and rain will offer a rare summer treat for Central Texans, keeping temperatures well below normal. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will hover in the lower 90s, with some areas potentially remaining in the upper 80s.

A gradual drying trend is expected to begin late in the week, with temperatures slowly warming back up as the weekend approaches. Residents are advised to keep rain gear handy and remain weather aware through Tuesday night.