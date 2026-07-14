New Braunfels resident claims $20M scratch ticket prize

The Brief New Braunfels resident claims $20 million in $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket game Claimant purchased ticket at New Braunfels H-E-B The $20 Million Supreme game offered more than $829 million in total prizes



A New Braunfels resident has won $20 million with a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme.

What they're saying:

The claimant, who purchased the ticket at a New Braunfels H-E-B, has elected to remain anonymous.

"I’ve been playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket games for about 15 years. I love the thrill of the instant win," said the claimant in a release from the Texas Lottery.

After uncovering the game’s $20 million top prize, the claimant checked the ticket repeatedly, saying: "My first reaction was, ‘Wow!’ After I scratched the ticket, I kept looking at it to make sure the numbers matched. I must have checked it a dozen times."

The claimant says they plan to use the money to pay off debts and invest in their grandchildren's education.

The H-E-B may also be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program.

By the numbers:

The Texas Lottery says this was the fourth and final top prize worth $20 million to be claimed in this game.

The $20 Million Supreme game offered more than $829 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more were one in 3.49, with prizes starting at $150.

Players with winning tickets from this game have until Feb. 17 to claim a prize.