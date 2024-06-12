Austin weather: Flooding possible for parts of Central Texas

We have a chance for storms and showers across the area today.

We aren't expecting severe weather, but flooding is still a possibility for all of us.

We have already seen multiple Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories for Milam and Williamson County this morning. And it is possible that more isolated storms may produce heavy rainfall in a short period.

Rainfall chances do increase throughout the day, with our nighttime conditions becoming quiet.

The temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, putting our highs around 90 degrees.

When we aren't getting rain, it will be partly sunny.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low in the mid 70s.

High pressure will be over the area through the rest of the week, which will take down the rainfall chances and bring back sunshine. This will make the rest of the week quiet, but warmer.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 90s. Friday will be the same.

The weekend will put us back into the upper 90s, with sunshine. This means for Father's Day, we will be hot and humid.

Small chances for rainfall start to return next workweek, and we will see highs closer to average, which is mid 90s.

