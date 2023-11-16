Austin weather: Foggy, cloudy start; two cold fronts on the way

We had a foggy and cloudy start to Thursday in Austin.

It will take a little longer to see some sun and highs slowly rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The trio of clouds, fog and drizzle returns by tomorrow morning. However, a big warm-up is on the way for Friday.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking two cold fronts and a Pacific low.

We're not expecting much rain out of this setup but we are trending colder for Thanksgiving week.

