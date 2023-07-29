Austin weather: Another hot and humid day, with more to come

The heat streak continues: yesterday's 102 degree high marked 21 days straight of triple digit heat. That streak will continue today.

High temperatures will be in the triple digits today, with most of our area peaking between 100 and 102 degrees.

This is the coolest it will be for a while, as temperatures will only increase higher into the triple digits in the coming days.

Dew point in the 70s across central Texas will leave residents hot and humid today, and Saharan dust blown over the ocean from Africa continues to leave some haze over the Austin area.

Long range forecasts predict continual drier and hotter than average conditions over the next couple of weeks, with no significant changes to the weather pattern forecasted any time soon.

Our advice: stay hydrated, wear light and loose clothing, take breaks in the shade, and apply and reapply sunscreen. The UV index reads a 12/12 today.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.