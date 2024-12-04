Austin Weather: Early rain will move out, clouds stick around

You will want to grab your umbrella before heading out the door this morning.

Moisture from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico is bringing moisture to Central Texas.

Most of the rain coverage will be in the morning hours.

The light rain showers will be hit-and-miss for our area.

The heaviest rains will be in east Texas on Wednesday.

From Llano to Austin most of the rain will be out of the area by this afternoon.

You can expect the rain to stick around a bit longer in our eastern counties.

High temperatures will top out around 65 on Wednesday.

Even when the rain leaves, the clouds will stay put. It will be cloudy and dreary for the rest of the week.

7-Day Forecast

A blast of colder air will move into Texas later this week.

Central Texas will be right on the edge of that colder air and our highs will tumble to the low 50s on Friday and Saturday.

The good news is we don't have to worry about a freeze, our cloud cover will prevent that.

There will be rain chances on Friday, Saturday and even Sunday.

Things will be sunny and nice again early next week. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s on Monday.