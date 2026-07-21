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Austin weather: Heat advisory in place; triple digit temps expected

By
FOX 7 Austin
Weather
Published July 21, 2026 1:37 PM CDT
Published July 21, 2026 1:37 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Heat Advisory in place for much of Central Texas
    • Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. July 22
    • Temps expected to reach 100-104 degrees

AUSTIN, Texas - Much of Central Texas is under a Heat Advisory as temperatures are expected to spike into the triple digits.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday (July 22).

Big picture view:

The advisory covers the following CTX counties:

  • Bastrop
  • Bexar
  • Burnet
  • Caldwell
  • Comal
  • Fayette
  • Hays
  • Lee
  • Llano
  • Travis
  • Williamson

Temperatures are expected to reach between 100 and 104 degrees, with heat index values of up to 112.

What you can do:

The National Weather Service advises residents to:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun
  • Check up on relatives and neighbors

The NWS is also reminding people not to leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.

July 21 weather forecast 

Austin weather: Triple digit heat?
Austin weather: Triple digit heat?

Austin weather: Triple digit heat?

Could we see some temperatures in the 100s? Leslie London has all the details in her full forecast.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the National Weather Service

WeatherWeather ForecastAustinLlano CountyComal CountyCaldwell CountyFayette CountyBexar CountyBurnet CountyHays CountyTravis CountyLee County