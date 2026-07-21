Austin weather: Heat advisory in place; triple digit temps expected

The Brief Heat Advisory in place for much of Central Texas Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. July 22 Temps expected to reach 100-104 degrees



Much of Central Texas is under a Heat Advisory as temperatures are expected to spike into the triple digits.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday (July 22).

Big picture view:

The advisory covers the following CTX counties:

Bastrop

Bexar

Burnet

Caldwell

Comal

Fayette

Hays

Lee

Llano

Travis

Williamson

Temperatures are expected to reach between 100 and 104 degrees, with heat index values of up to 112.

What you can do:

The National Weather Service advises residents to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

The NWS is also reminding people not to leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.

July 21 weather forecast