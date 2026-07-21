Austin weather: Heat advisory in place; triple digit temps expected
AUSTIN, Texas - Much of Central Texas is under a Heat Advisory as temperatures are expected to spike into the triple digits.
The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday (July 22).
Big picture view:
The advisory covers the following CTX counties:
- Bastrop
- Bexar
- Burnet
- Caldwell
- Comal
- Fayette
- Hays
- Lee
- Llano
- Travis
- Williamson
Temperatures are expected to reach between 100 and 104 degrees, with heat index values of up to 112.
What you can do:
The National Weather Service advises residents to:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
The NWS is also reminding people not to leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.
July 21 weather forecast
The Source: Information in this report comes from the National Weather Service