Austin weather: Heat advisory through tonight

There is a heat advisory in place for much of Central Texas until 7 p.m. tonight (June 26).

Heat indices are heading for 105 to 110 for several hours this afternoon. If you're outside for a long period of time, your body needs help to stay cool.

The dome of high pressure is large and in charge, so little change is expected for the rest of the week. The hot and dry spell marches on.

However, we may have tropical trouble in the Gulf by the weekend.

