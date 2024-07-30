Austin weather: Heat alerts as hot temperatures return

Just staying in that summer mode today with plenty of sun, heat, humidity and gusty winds.

Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday with highs near average and heat indices around 100 to 105.

Wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph are possible later today.

Only Bell and Milam counties are under a HEAT ADVISORY today.

The heat dome will be building in the next few days, so it will get hotter and hotter.

