Austin weather: Temps hit triple digits, 100-year-old daily heat record broken

The Brief Tuesday is officially the first 100-degree day of the year in Austin. The previous record for May 13 was 98 degrees in 1925. Highs will climb up to 104 degrees on Wednesday.



Temperatures hit the triple-digits for the first time this year in Austin.

The temperatures hit the century mark shortly after 4 p.m.

Austin breaks heat record

By the numbers:

Today's heat also broke a daily record in Austin.

The previous high for May 13 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was 94 degrees in 1967.

Before that, Camp Mabry recorded a 98-degree day on May 13, 1925.

Wednesday forecast

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Wednesday.

We could see temperatures as high as 104 degrees.

The current record high at Austin-Bergstrom Airport for May 14 is 96 degrees, which was set in 2003.