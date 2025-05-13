Austin weather: Temps hit triple digits, 100-year-old daily heat record broken
AUSTIN - Temperatures hit the triple-digits for the first time this year in Austin.
The temperatures hit the century mark shortly after 4 p.m.
Austin breaks heat record
By the numbers:
Today's heat also broke a daily record in Austin.
The previous high for May 13 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was 94 degrees in 1967.
Before that, Camp Mabry recorded a 98-degree day on May 13, 1925.
Wednesday forecast
What's next:
Temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Wednesday.
We could see temperatures as high as 104 degrees.
The current record high at Austin-Bergstrom Airport for May 14 is 96 degrees, which was set in 2003.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 7 Weather team and the National Weather Service.