Austin weather: Temps hit triple digits, 100-year-old daily heat record broken

Published  May 13, 2025 4:29pm CDT
Austin weather: Heat advisories issued

It's going to very hot the next few days in Central Texas. Leslie London has all the details in her full forecast.

    • Tuesday is officially the first 100-degree day of the year in Austin.
    • The previous record for May 13 was 98 degrees in 1925.
    • Highs will climb up to 104 degrees on Wednesday.

AUSTIN - Temperatures hit the triple-digits for the first time this year in Austin. 

The temperatures hit the century mark shortly after 4 p.m.

Austin breaks heat record

By the numbers:

Today's heat also broke a daily record in Austin.

The previous high for May 13 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was 94 degrees in 1967.

Before that, Camp Mabry recorded a 98-degree day on May 13, 1925.

Wednesday forecast

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Wednesday.

We could see temperatures as high as 104 degrees.

The current record high at Austin-Bergstrom Airport for May 14 is 96 degrees, which was set in 2003.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 7 Weather team and the National Weather Service.

