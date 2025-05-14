Austin weather: Heat records that could be broken this week

The Brief Several heat records are expected to be broken this week. Temperatures are expected to climb to 104 degrees on Wednesday. We should remain above 100 degrees on Thursday.



Heat records have already started to fall this week in Austin, and we are just getting started.

There are several heat records that could be broken by the time things cool down in Central Texas.

On Tuesday, Austin saw the hottest May 13th on record.

Hottest Days in May

By the numbers:

Tuesday's 101-degree day was tied for the third-hottest May day ever in the Austin area.

Wednesday is expected to be even hotter.

May 24, 1925 - 104° May 7, 1998 - 102° May 13, 2025 (tied) - 101°

Daily Heat Records for May

Heat records have already fallen this week. Here's a look at the current records for the next few days in the Austin area.

May 13 - 101° (2025)

May 14 - 97° (2022)

May 15 - 98° (1925)

May 16 - 99° (2022)

Earliest 105-degree day

It is not out of the question that we could reach 105 degrees on Wednesday.

If we do hit 105, it would be the earliest date in Austin by nearly a month.

Currently, the earliest 105-degree day is June 12, 2022.

Most May 100-degree days

With triple-digit temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday, we also have a shot and the record for most 100-degree days in May.

The current record, 3, was set in 2011.