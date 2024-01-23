Austin weather: Heavy rain, storms possible Tuesday

The cloudy and rainy pattern continues today.

A warm front and low pressure system will help generate waves of heavy rain and storms today and tonight. Keep the umbrella handy!

Highs rebound to seasonal levels with low 60s.

Much of the area will be under a slight risk of localized flooding and a marginal risk of severe storms the could produce small to moderate hail, gusty winds and lightning.

Stay weather aware!

