Austin weather: Widespread rain causing road closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Widespread rain in Central Texas has led to the closure of at least 30 low water crossings.
As of 6:45 a.m., there are road closures in Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Kyle, San Marcos, Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Caldwell County and Fayette County.
For a full list of road closures, visit atxfloods.com.
Austin-Travis County EMS is reminding drivers:
- 18 to 24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks
- 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car
- 6 inches of fast-moving water can sweep a grown adult off their feet
Turn around, don't drown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.