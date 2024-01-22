Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Widespread rain causing road closures

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - Widespread rain in Central Texas has led to the closure of at least 30 low water crossings.

As of 6:45 a.m., there are road closures in Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Kyle, San Marcos, Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Caldwell County and Fayette County.

MORE: Texas weather: Emergency resources activated ahead of rainfall

For a full list of road closures, visit atxfloods.com.

Austin-Travis County EMS is reminding drivers:

  • 18 to 24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks
  • 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car
  • 6 inches of fast-moving water can sweep a grown adult off their feet

Turn around, don't drown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.