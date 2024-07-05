Austin weather: Hot spell continues but storms expected

The hot spell continues today with the highs heading for the triple digits for the 9th day in a row. It could be the last one for a while.

The heat dome is relaxing and shifting east, so we will be on the lookout for storms moving in from the north along a stalled front this evening and tomorrow afternoon.

Then we focus our attention on what is going on in the Gulf because of Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl made landfall again this morning in Tulum, Mexico as a Category 2 storm.

Most of the computer weather models want to push it into South Texas late in the weekend. If this comes true, we will be in for a cloudy, rainy and cooler pattern for next week.

