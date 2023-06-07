Austin weather: Hotter with fewer pop-up storms Wednesday

A little hotter today and fewer pop-up storms in the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the low 90s with just a 20% chance of a storm hitting your neighborhood by mid to late afternoon.

The winds will be very light so the air will be very stagnant.

For the second time this year, the Austin Metro is under an Ozone Action Day. Air quality will reach unhealthy levels for people with respiratory issues so limit your time outdoors this afternoon.

There's a slightly better chance of rain tomorrow and then the heat is on this weekend.

