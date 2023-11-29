Austin weather: Increasing risk of severe storms for some Thursday

The clouds are back! The overcast skies will keep the chill locked in and highs will stay cooler than average for the 9th day in a row.

The weather is changing again as the next Pacific low gets closer to us.

The clouds will dominate today and then it will turn breezy and showery late tonight.

Tomorrow will feature showers and storms for the first half of the day and then clearing up and turning breezy for the second half.

