Austin weather: Large hail, damaging winds possible for some tonight

Mother Nature will throw a bunch at us today.

Morning clouds and fog followed by afternoon sun and highs near 90.

Then an upper low will kick off storms along the dryline and push them toward Central Texas this evening.

Most of the storms will happen north and west of Austin with a slight risk of severe weather with large hail, damaging winds and lightning being the main threats.

This is just a preview of what is yet to come this weekend.

