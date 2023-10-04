Austin weather: Last day in the 90s before two cold fronts

One more hot and steamy day and then here comes a cold front. It is scheduled to arrive early on Thursday bringing widespread rain with it but no severe weather or flooding expected.

Today feels-like temps will be in the 100s again and it is early October.

There is a slight chance of isolated storms from Austin to La Grange late today but the main rain event will hold off until tomorrow.

With two fronts coming in, say hello to the autumn chill with pleasant days and cooler nights.

