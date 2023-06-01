Austin weather: Lots of sunshine Thursday; weather changes this weekend

Happy June! No turning back now but we are in the hot season for Central Texas.

Highs today won't be too bad and close to seasonal levels with low 90s.

The morning clouds will give way to lots of sunshine.

The storms will stay to our south or north the next 3 days.

Then here we go again. We will slide into a rainy weather pattern this weekend as the dome of stability moves away and a series of Western Lows make a play for Texas.

We will talk more about the increasing rain chances coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.