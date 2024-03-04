Austin weather: Marginal risk of severe storms Monday

Looks different as we start a new week, but it will feel the same.

A mostly cloudy, warm and humid Monday is on tap for you with highs near 80.

The light fog will lift by mid-morning and may see peeks of sun later this afternoon.

We are tracking a parade of storms out west.

The second one will come into play late in the week to give us our first rain event of March and then open the door to a cooling trend this weekend.

